New York Mets

The Mets Police
The Mets Team Shorten Cap is everything that is wrong with caps

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Ten foot high crown?  Check. Stupid stuff on the side?  Check. This is terrible. I mean seriously look at that crown.  It is taller that Citi Field. Now look at this beautiful low crown unstructured cap   Isn’t that much better?  That’s how a cap...

