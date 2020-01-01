Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Mets Sign 1B Matt Adams to Minor League Deal

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 51s

The Mets announced on Friday afternoon they've signed first baseman Matt Adams to a minor league deal with an invitation to big league camp.Adams, 31, hit .226/.276/.465 with 14 doubles, 20 ho

