New York Mets

Mets sign slugger Adams to Minor League deal

by: N/A MLB: Mets 5m

The Mets have signed veteran first baseman Matt Adams to a Minor League deal that includes an invitation to Major League Spring Training, the club announced on Friday. Adams, 31, leads all active Major Leaguers with 11 pinch-hit homers and 49 pinch-hi

