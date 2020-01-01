Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets sign Matt Adams to minor-league deal

by: Jason Wilson The Score 33s

The New York Mets and first baseman Matt Adams agreed to a minor-league contract with a non-roster invite to spring training, the team announced Friday.Adams, 31, is coming off a campaign in which he slashed .226/.276/.465 with 20 home runs and 56...

