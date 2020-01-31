New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets sign veteran first baseman Matt Adams to a minor-league deal | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated January 31, 2020 1:58 PM — Newsday 3m
Big City is coming to the big city. The Mets signed first baseman Matt Adams to a minor-league contract with an invitation to major league spring training on Friday, another layer of depth at perhaps
Tweets
-
RT @Karendipitee: @Mets Being there for this lovely tribute to Shannon Forde. ❤️Official Team Account
-
RT @jflan816: @Mets Will definitely go down as one of my favorite memories of all time, just Big Pete being Big Pete! https://t.co/hsytZCjfWROfficial Team Account
-
Mets take flier on former National Matt Adams https://t.co/uLe1URbm1u #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @benshpigel: The only Super Bowl quiz you need this week: https://t.co/GCj3Jmq0sJBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Marcus Morris: ". . . women referring to the game of basketball that they put their heart into and coaching, just life in general. I’m deeply sorry and I deeply apologize.” --30--Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Marcus Morris: "If I offended any of them, I deeply, deeply apologize. I had time to sit and reflect on my words and it was just unprofessional of me to even refer to any of that in any types of downgrade or even feel that I can mention a woman’s name or anything about ...Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets