New York Mets

New York Post
Mets take flier on former Nationals slugger Matt Adams

by: Mollie Walker New York Post 4m

The Mets signed first baseman Matt Adams to a minor league contract and invited him to major league spring training, the club announced Friday. Adams, 31, batted .226/.276/.465 with 20 homers and 56

