New York Mets

The Daily Stache
Mets take flier on former National Matt Adams

FLUSHING, N.Y., January 31, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed first baseman Matt Adams to a minor league contract and invited him to major league Spring Training.  Adams, 31, leads all active major leaguers with 11...

