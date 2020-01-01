Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
46077801_thumbnail

MMO 2020 Top 30 Mets Prospects: No. 20 Ali Sanchez, C

by: Christopher Soto Mets Merized Online 43s

20. Ali Sanchez, CB/T: R/R Age: 23 (1/20/97)Height: 6’0” Weight: 196 lbsAcquired: Signed as an International Free Agent in 2013 (Carora, Venezuela)ETA: 2020 Previous Rank: 24201

Tweets