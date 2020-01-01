New York Mets
Matz Receives Joan Payson-Shannon Forde Award
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3m
Steven Matz is the recipient of the Joan Payson-Shannon Forde Award for Community Service for his commitment to his Tru32 Foundation. The True32 Foundation h...
In the DR today, Robinson Canó and his RC22 Foundation held a march for awareness for the end of domestic violence against women. Mets manager Luis Rojas and reliever Edwin Diaz were present, as were Nelson Cruz, Fernando Tatis Jr. and other players. (PC: @Mets)Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @STR0: “I have nothing in common with lazy people who blame others for their lack of success. Great things come from hard work and perseverance. No excuses.” - @kobebryant https://t.co/WcXSciQD7eBlogger / Podcaster
RT @BigCityForReal: Grateful for this new opportunity with the @Mets . I have always had tremendous respect for the organization. Excited for what’s to come in 2020!Blogger / Podcaster
A little depth at first base https://t.co/bRp9DPhyNsBlogger / Podcaster
Beat Writer / Columnist
New Post: Nolan Ryan And What Could’ve Been https://t.co/gZAOBZleb1 #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
