Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Sports Media 101

Hey Hey Hey … It's MAAAAAAAATT Adams!

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 6m

By: metstradamus | January 31, 2020 The Mets made a curious “Friday news dump” depth signing, as they have added first baseman Matt Adams on a minor league deal. When my friend professed his irrational hate for Adams during a 2017 trip to Atlanta,...

Tweets