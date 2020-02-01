Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Curtis Granderson retires from Major League Baseball at age 38

by: Jeremy Freeborn The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 7m

Miami Marlins outfielder Curtis Granderson of Blue Island, IL announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Friday according to mlbtraderumors.com. Granderson, who was 38 years old, played…

