Mets' Jacob deGrom ranked the No. 1 starting pitcher in MLB
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 54s
Mets ace Jacob deGrom, the two-time defending NL Cy Young Award winner, has been ranked the top starting pitcher in baseball by MLB Network's The Shredder.
