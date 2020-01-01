Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets' Jacob deGrom ranked the No. 1 starting pitcher in MLB

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 54s

Mets ace Jacob deGrom, the two-time defending NL Cy Young Award winner, has been ranked the top starting pitcher in baseball by MLB Network's The Shredder.

