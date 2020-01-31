Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
44524130_thumbnail

Getting to Know Spring Training Invitee, 1B/OF Matt Adams

by: Eric Belyea Mets Merized Online 2m

Matt Adams, 1B/OFPrimary Position: First BasemanBat/Throw: L/RAge: 31 (August 31, 1988)Acquired: Minor League contract signed on 1/31/2020To the surprise of many, it was anno

Tweets