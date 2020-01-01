New York Mets
Super Bowl LIV: On Pat Mahomes, who excelled for Mets before his son Patrick dominated NFL
One of the most-talked about quarterback in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs, is the son of former Mets pitcher Pat Mahomes, who you may remember from Bobby Valentine's postseason teams in 1999 and 2000.
Who we got today, Mets fans? 🔷🔶😉Blogger / Podcaster
Happy 48th Birthday, Melvin Mora. Mora scored the winning run in the bottom of the 9th in Game 162 of the '99 regular season on a wild pitch which ensured a one-game playoff with Cincinnati for the NL Wild Card. #Mets #LGM @MetsMerized
#SuperBowlSunday is here! Who do you guys have winning it all?
We know who we're rooting for today… #ChiefsKingdom | @PatrickMahomes | #SBLIV
