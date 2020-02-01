Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
50547691_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees, Blue Jays shortstop Tony Fernandez in critical condition, fighting for his life - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

Tony Fernandez's 17-year MLB career included stints with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Cleveland Indians, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers.

Tweets