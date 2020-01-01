Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Jacob deGrom’s remarkable Koufax like run puts him in line for the HOF

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 2m

Jacob deGrom is putting together a run bearing a striking resemblance to the one Sandy Koufax had. Koufax is in the HOF because of it. deGrom can do it too.

