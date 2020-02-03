Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Rising Apple
50568179_thumbnail

Mets Spring Training Battle: Tomas Nido vs. Rene Rivera for backup catcher

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 1m

Rene Rivera should give Tomas Nido some good competition this spring for the New York Mets backup catcher job. Does either have an edge? Spring training ba...

Tweets