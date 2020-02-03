New York Mets
New York Mets’ Pete Alonso: ‘Thank the lord it’s officially baseball season’
Leen Amin — Elite Sports NY
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso took to Twitter to express his excitement for the 2020 baseball season.
