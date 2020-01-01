Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Bobby Valentine says communication is key for new Mets manager Luis Rojas

SNY: Metsblog

As someone with seven years experience managing the Mets -- and another nine years as a manager between the Rangers and Red Sox -- Bobby Valentine is one of the few who can speak to exactly what challenges Luis Rojas will face with his first spring...

