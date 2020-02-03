Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Luis Rojas opens up about new Mets approach, fixing Edwin Diaz

by: Kevin Kernan New York Post 2m

PORT ST. LUCIE — Spend an hour with new Mets manager Luis Rojas and you begin to see the character, the strength of will and determination, the baseball-first mentality and the lack of ego. Sure,

