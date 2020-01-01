New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMN Top 30 Prospects: Big Bonus CF Alexander Ramirez at No. 19
by: Roberto Correa — Mets Minors 4m
No. 19 Alexander Ramirez, OFB/T: R/R Age: 17 (1/13/2003)Height: 6’3” Weight: 175 lbsAcquired: International Free Agent in 2019 (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic)ETA: 2025 Previous Ra
Tweets
-
I spend time in PSL with new Mets manage, a deep dive https://t.co/hiQYZkSQYEBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TMacPhils: Beyond proud of this dude. https://t.co/9ut1zRV2XjTV / Radio Personality
-
Oh wait, the actual Mets also went with their second choice. Maybe Iowa has this right.Blogger / Podcaster
-
This man knows how to celebrate https://t.co/ucJ2BGAVnNBlogger / Podcaster
-
Hey guys here’s how we will pick the next Mets manager. We will have some people go to an elementary school gym and then we will count the votes and if your guy doesn’t make the count you get a second pick. That’s not insane is it? And I’m gonna have Gelbs walk around the gym.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Our sleeper pick in center this year? It's a Mets outfielder 👀 https://t.co/Y4T1earkzUBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets