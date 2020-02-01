Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
50592145_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Illegal sign stealing could date back to Yankees in 2015 - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

The Astros fired manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow following commissioner Rob Manfred's report on Houston's illegal sign-stealing operation in 2017.

Tweets