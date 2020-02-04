Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
Yoenis_cespedes_jeff_mcneil_pete_alonso_jacob_degrom

Predicting the New York Mets 2020 Opening Day lineup, batting order

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 13s

The New York Mets Opening Day starting lineup is mostly set for 2020, but, today, we predict the batting order as well.

Tweets