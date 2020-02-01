Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
50594572_thumbnail

Mystery grows deeper over Yankees great Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame ‘no’ vote - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4m

The BBWAA released all the ballots voters chose to make public Tuesday morning. One person did not vote for New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, a five-time World Series champion.

Tweets