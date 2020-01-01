Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
49085667_thumbnail

New York Mets: Can deGrom become the first pitcher to win three straight Cy Youngs since Randy?

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 4m

Jacob deGrom, the New York Mets' undisputed ace, will try to win his third straight Cy Young award, something unseen since the Big Unit days

Tweets