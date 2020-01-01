Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Brooklyn Cyclones Announce 2020 Coaching Staff

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 11s

The New York Mets have already announced they had hired Ed Blankmeyer as the replacement for Edgardo Alfonzo to help lead the Brooklyn Cyclones to their second outright New York-Penn League title.

