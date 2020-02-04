New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
This is the 2020 Mets BP and Spring Training Cap
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
In 2020 the Spring Cap and the BP cap is the same thing. This is a nice looking cap. I like the logo inside the logo thing. I like the low crown. Colors like nice. People like @mediagoon are on their way to Dick’s right now! Less good is this...
Tweets
-
And THAT .. is why you wait until the ink is dry on the contract to celebrate. Learn, young Jedis. Learn. #Mets #Cohen #WilponsBlogger / Podcaster
-
What would it take for the Mets to trade for Kris Bryant? (via @matthewcerrone) https://t.co/D0CFT9C6jMTV / Radio Network
-
Statement from #Mets ownership on reports that Steve Cohen is backing out of deal to purchase majority stake in club: “The parties are subject to confidentiality obligations, including a mutual non-disclosure agreement, and therefore cannot comment.”TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @MikeSilvaMedia: I can confirm the Steve Cohen negotiations are not going well. Issues with control over the team.... this isn’t a surprise if you talk to @howardmegdal #Mets https://t.co/0YX4lqL04EBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @GKRFan_: If the rumors are true that Steve Cohen is out on buying the Mets and we are stuck with the Wilpons indefinitely, I will no longer root for this piece of **** organization anymore.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Yes. It's a fantasy oriented list, meaning that closer to the majors guys will rank higher than most speculative plays. Also the guys that Mets fans are complaining about, I'll write up something explaining my thinking later this week.@mikemayerMMO @NYMSource @MinorLeagueBall Does Sickels still value closer to the majors, high floor guys more? I know he used to. It would explain Kay over the rest of the system...Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets