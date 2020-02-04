Do Not Sell My Personal Information

This is the 2020 Mets BP and Spring Training Cap

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

In 2020 the Spring Cap and the BP cap is the same thing. This is a nice looking cap.  I like the logo inside the logo thing.  I like the low crown.  Colors like nice.  People like @mediagoon are on their way to Dick’s right now! Less good is this...

