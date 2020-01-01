Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Former Mets infielder Wilmer Flores signs multiyear deal with Giants

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 6m

Former Mets and Diamondbacks infielder Wilmer Flores has signed a mutliyear contract with the San Francisco Giants, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday afternoon.

