NY Mets on rumors that Steve Cohen sale in trouble: 'Cannot comment'
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 1m
The Mets released a statement Tuesday in response to rumors that the majority sale of the team to Steve Cohen is in jeopardy.
RT @confusedgeek: @Metstradamus For Mets fans putting faith in a five year plan was crazy. For me it was a stupid plan from the get go. Any plan that leaves the Wilson’s in charge for one more day is stupid.Blogger / Podcaster
People always say the phrase "it's too good to be true," but no one really means it when they say that. The freaking Mets, man.Update from The Post’s business desk on the Mets’ ownership situation: https://t.co/Jo39cw1Tdv via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @mikemayerMMO: Certainly been a wild offseason for Mets fans: Good news about potential sale of team lasted 62 days Beltran being manager lasted 76 daysBeat Writer / Columnist
So Steve Cohen is Not Buying the Mets After All?! https://t.co/wkMTrKoNAYBlogger / Podcaster
I actually did listen to this. @KFCBarstool and @TheClemReport were first on this. Can listen below. Is it ok to say I’m mad at you guys?@PSLToFlushing Listen to the initial report with @KFCBarstool and @TheClemReport https://t.co/5esIadqOwtMinors
Mets' Sale to Billionaire Steven A. Cohen on "Life Support" https://t.co/a9elHFyoUz via @AlexxxWilsonnnBlogger / Podcaster
