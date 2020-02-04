Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Daily News
49123701_thumbnail

Mets put out a ‘no comment’ on rumors Steve Cohen backing out of deal - New York Daily News

by: Daily News Sports Desk NY Daily News 2m

The Mets raised eyebrows on Tuesday afternoon with a bizarre ‘no comment’ on rumors Steve Cohen was backing out of a deal to buy the MLB franchise.

Tweets