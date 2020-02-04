Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
50607504_thumbnail

Mets fans panicking with Steve Cohen sale in jeopardy

by: Mark Fischer New York Post 4m

Hedge fund manager Steve Cohen’s $2.6 billion deal to buy the Mets is on life support, and fans of the ball club are not happy. On Tuesday it was revealed Cohen grew deeply unhappy with the

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Rich MacLeod @richmacleod 52s
    So, Rob Manfred can effectively force the Mets to fire their manager but he can’t step in to get the Wilpons to sell the team? Sure.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Metsmerized Online ⚾️ @MetsMerized 5m
    RT @__jd17__: @MetsMerized
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    The 7 Line @The7Line 6m
    No way this deal is done
    Mike Puma
    Steve Cohen, according to a source, had been planning an Opening Day gala that would announce his majority ownership in the Mets. Those invitations to guests haven't been sent, and now it appears they likely won't be.
    Super Fan
  • profile photo
    Michelle Ioannou @mnioannou 11m
    this is literally telling your ex that you were planning a surprise birthday party for them right after they broke up with you
    Mike Puma
    Steve Cohen, according to a source, had been planning an Opening Day gala that would announce his majority ownership in the Mets. Those invitations to guests haven't been sent, and now it appears they likely won't be.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Tyler Kepner @TylerKepner 13m
    Most are terrible — but in fairness, the Tigers, Marlins and Rays actually look really sharp.
    Paul Lukas
    MLB's BP/Spring cap designs are so bad that for once I approve of the New Era logo on the side. They should have to own this. (Closer look at all the designs here: https://t.co/GvC3omBTtN) https://t.co/Cu0tobvgQm
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    New York Post Sports @nypostsports 14m
    RT @NYPost_Mets: Steve Cohen, according to a source, had been planning an Opening Day gala that would announce his majority ownership in the Mets. Those invitations to guests haven't been sent, and now it appears they likely won't be.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • More Mets Tweets