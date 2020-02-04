Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
50609775_thumbnail

Sources: Possible Sale Of New York Mets To Billionaire Steve Cohen Is In Jeopardy

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 55s

When pressed for a comment, the Mets didn't deny the rumor.

Tweets