Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
50610011_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Red Sox trade Mookie Betts AND David Price to Dodgers | Boston’s dumbest move since sending Babe Ruth to Yankees - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

The Boston Red Sox are trading right fielder Mookie Betts, who will make $27 million this season. The 2018 American League MVP will be a free agent after the 2020 season.

Tweets