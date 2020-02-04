New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets great decade ends: Steve Cohen reportedly pulling out of purchasing the Mets
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
Well, so much for the Mets having a great decade. The universe returned to normalcy, and of course things went off the rails for the Mets. Many reports say billionaire Steve Cohen is pulling out of the deal to buy the Mets. Let me say this makes me...
Tweets
-
It's fitting that he continue the tradition https://t.co/JoVKCy2eDeBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JoelMetsNY: I’m pretty sure Steve Cohen is also heading to the Dodgers tonight.Blogger / Podcaster
-
I watched the first episode of McMillion$ and I liked it a lot. I’m intrigued to see the rest of it. The Monopoly game at McDonalds was huge in my childhood. I refused anything from there as a kid that didn’t have the Monopoly pieces on it.Minors
-
This is the article I was referencing on the air -- great read from @JPPelzman on #Hofstra basketball. https://t.co/mFLQ8XpoReTV / Radio Personality
-
The Mets light at the end of the tunnel...another train. All Betts are off in Boston....Dodgers find their want and their wallets.TV / Radio Personality
-
In a potential blockbuster involving four teams and several big names, how hard would it be to slip “Mets to Steve Cohen” in there?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets