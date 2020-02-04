Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
50610074_thumbnail

Mets great decade ends: Steve Cohen reportedly pulling out of purchasing the Mets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Well, so much for the Mets having a great decade.  The universe returned to normalcy, and of course things went off the rails for the Mets. Many reports say billionaire Steve Cohen is pulling out of the deal to buy the Mets. Let me say this makes me...

Tweets