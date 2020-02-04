Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

North Jersey
50610172_thumbnail

Dodgers finalizing Mookie Betts trade from Red Sox that includes David Price, reports say

by: NorthJersey.com Digital Desk, NorthJersey.com North Jersey 2m

After rampant rumors throughout the summer, it appears the Red Sox are finally on the verge of trading superstar Mookie Betts to the Dodgers.

Tweets