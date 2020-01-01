Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
50610593_thumbnail

Red Sox, Dodgers reportedly agree to trade sending Mookie Betts, David Price to Los Angeles

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 35s

The Boston Red Sox have agreed to a trade that would send former MVP outfielder Mookie Betts and starting pitcher David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers, ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported Tuesday night.

Tweets