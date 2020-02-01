Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
49983720_thumbnail

Red Sox trade Mookie Betts to Dodgers: Takeaways, analysis, predictions | Yankees will see Betts again - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 47s

The Boston Red Sox traded right fielder Mookie Betts and left-hander David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of a three-team deal with the Minnesota Twins

Tweets