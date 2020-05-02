John From Albany – Mets Breakfast Links 2/5/2020

Bloom knows how to tear-down and sell off assets for prospects. A big market team needs that and more. This is why he was not a fit for the snake pit of New York and will not be in Boston. He doesn't have full autonomy there anyway. Ownership IMO heavily involved.

Buster Olney The backlash Chaim Bloom faces is part of the reason why some well-established FO stars had no interest in Boston job. That, and concern that after the tough heavy lifting of dealing Betts/cutting payroll, ownership would change course -- as it did with Cherington, Dombrowski.