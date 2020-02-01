Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
50622536_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Pete Rose petitions for reinstatement, cites Astros players receiving no punishment for sign-stealing scandal - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

MLB's all-time hits leader Pete Rose sent Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred a petition to remove his name from the league’s ineligible list on Wednesday morning.

Tweets