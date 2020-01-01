Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
46183197_thumbnail

Steve Cohen still hoping to work out deal with Mets?

by: Steve DelVecchio Larry Brown Sports 58s

The deal that was supposed to result in Steve Cohen becoming the majority owner of the New York Mets hit a major snag this week, but it may not be dead just yet. Cohen, who reportedly already owned an 8 percent stake in the Mets, was supposed to...

Tweets