Red Sox Fans, It Could Be Worse, So Much Worse
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3m
The Boston Red Sox traded away Mookie Betts, arguably the second best player in baseball, for what amounted to an underwhelming return because the organization believes it needed to get under the l…
cc: @CopiagueSchools, @StJohnsWBBKia Wright was one of the best girls basketball players in Long Island history before injuries derailed her career. Depression and a loss of purpose followed. Until, that is, she embraced her past to help others and prop up the program she put on the map https://t.co/3UvzJkOruHBlogger / Podcaster
"I'm the talk of the town" https://t.co/bqoZ2UPxT1Blogger / Podcaster
Updated 2020 World Champion odds, as well as NL Cy Young and #MLB home run king odds, from @betonline_ag - deGrom is the Cy Young fave, #Mets championship odds steady at 16/1...Blogger / Podcaster
Kia Wright was one of the best girls basketball players in Long Island history before injuries derailed her career. Depression and a loss of purpose followed. Until, that is, she embraced her past to help others and prop up the program she put on the map https://t.co/3UvzJkOruHBeat Writer / Columnist
People are upset the Mets are renting out the batting cages https://t.co/3gwn52dxkmBlogger / Podcaster
.@davidfaber tells @MandMWFAN that "it's a pretty low percentage" that a deal between Steve Cohen and the Wilpons will happen, speculates whether there is another potential buyer for the #Mets: https://t.co/nQUgMGKJZ2TV / Radio Network
