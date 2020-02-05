Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
50630175_thumbnail

Mr. Met just kinda gonna casually drop in on Bloomberg Campaign field office tomorrow

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

This is interesting. Mr. Met will help Michael Bloomberg’s 2020 campaign open a field office in Queens tomorrow pic.twitter.com/e64c24MeOr — Anna Sanders (@AnnaESanders) February 5, 2020 Now you may recall that Mr. Bloomberg was once the mayor of...

Tweets