Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
50630179_thumbnail

People are upset the Mets are renting out the batting cages

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

Everyone is in a kerfuffle about this email that went out. Look, maybe this would be an awesome time for your 10 year old and his or her friends (not that kids like baseball, but if they did maybe this would be cool). I assume this is for parties...

Tweets