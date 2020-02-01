Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Two Mets International Prospects To Keep An Eye On

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 9m

Baseball America talked about 16 signings from the 2019 international prospect class that have a potential power/speed combination. The Mets had two players on the list in Alexander Ramirez and Jo

