New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Cohen Balking At Idea of Wilpons Staying Five Years
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 3m
Joe Pantorno of AM New York reports that the hurdle keeping Steve Cohen from buying the team is the Wilpon's insistence of staying in charge of the team for the first five years of the deal.Je
Tweets
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Hal Steinbrenner is done looking at the past and focusing on the future https://t.co/kUqWTojUkHBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @hsmazin: @Metstradamus Also missing Ojeda almost chopping finger off with hedge trimmerBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Bernie Madoff, the notorious Ponzi schemer, says that he is dying, and is seeking an early release from prison on compassionate grounds. https://t.co/iU2KBMG6VfBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BaseballQuotes1: One of the wildest sequences I’ve ever seen. First, the umpire, who is being yelled at by the opposing manager, puts the ball in play and calls a high strike. Then, two batters in the same batters box take a pitch together. Lastly, A BRAWL BREAKS OUT! https://t.co/iNcQhdltYBBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @brianpfraser: I hope she wears number 17. Just to really piss Aubrey Huff right off. https://t.co/At2FJHVPyQBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets