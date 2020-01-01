Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Score
50642034_thumbnail

Report: Cohen backs out of Mets takeover after Wilpons change terms

by: Jason Wilson The Score 5m

It appears the sale of the New York Mets to billionaire hedge fund operator Steve Cohen is dead in the water.Cohen has informed CEO Fred Wilpon and COO Jeff Wilpon that he is backing out of his prospective bid to acquire an 80% stake in the...

Tweets