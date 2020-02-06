Good article. A little unfair hitting them on the player deals+contracts (that IMO is normal), but this is all a negotiation ploy. Is it annoying? Yes. Is this uncommon even in low level business? Take it from me, it's not. Contract negotiation sucks and it never makes friends.

Kevin Draper Here is our story on the negotiations between Steve Cohen and the Mets falling apart: https://t.co/SnN2ZAUdGp