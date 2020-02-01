New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Morning Briefing: Familia Says Mets Have Best Pen in Baseball
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 5m
Good morning Mets fans! Unfortunately, news has not changed since the leak emerged on Tuesday that the Mets ownership deal, which would have Wall Street Billionaire Steve Cohen take over 80% stake
Tweets
-
This makes perfect sense with what we know about Steve Cohen now and have always known about the Wilpons https://t.co/WLdUUJgUtMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BMonzoRadio: Thursday edition of @MandMWFAN. NBA Trade Deadline. Knicks. Marcus Morris. Nets. Mets ownership. Yanks and Paxton. Hal is irked. Freakin Igor and the Rangers. #NBA insider Ryan McDonough of @RDCSports at 10:30a and @Chiefs SB winner and New Rochelle's own Jordan Lucas at 1p ET.TV / Radio Network
-
Steve Cohen's bid to buy the New York Mets can "still go through" https://t.co/8xTGlCW3c9Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @CGasparino: SCOOP: Sources at the @MLB owners meeting in Orlando say word is that billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has "walked" away from his deal to buy a majority interest of the @Mets unless the Wilpons agree to give him some say in running the team story developing @FoxBusinessBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets