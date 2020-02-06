New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Wags learned a lot in his year as an inexperienced GM
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
SLACKISH REACTION: The Post has some words from Wags…and what I am getting here is that IT WAS STUPID TO HAND THE TEAM TO SOMEONE WITH NO EXPERIENCE AS A GENERAL MANAGER “No question I learned a lot,’’ Van Wagenen said. “There was so much new. I’m...
Tweets
-
This makes perfect sense with what we know about Steve Cohen now and have always known about the Wilpons https://t.co/WLdUUJgUtMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BMonzoRadio: Thursday edition of @MandMWFAN. NBA Trade Deadline. Knicks. Marcus Morris. Nets. Mets ownership. Yanks and Paxton. Hal is irked. Freakin Igor and the Rangers. #NBA insider Ryan McDonough of @RDCSports at 10:30a and @Chiefs SB winner and New Rochelle's own Jordan Lucas at 1p ET.TV / Radio Network
-
Steve Cohen's bid to buy the New York Mets can "still go through" https://t.co/8xTGlCW3c9Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @CGasparino: SCOOP: Sources at the @MLB owners meeting in Orlando say word is that billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has "walked" away from his deal to buy a majority interest of the @Mets unless the Wilpons agree to give him some say in running the team story developing @FoxBusinessBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets