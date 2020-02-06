Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Wags learned a lot in his year as an inexperienced GM

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

SLACKISH REACTION:  The Post has some words from Wags…and what I am getting here is that IT WAS STUPID TO HAND THE TEAM TO SOMEONE WITH NO EXPERIENCE AS A GENERAL MANAGER “No question I learned a lot,’’ Van Wagenen said. “There was so much new. I’m...

