John from Albany - The Alternative 50 Mets Prospects, Numbers 20-16.
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 7m
For these next five, I grouped together 3 catchers along with a 2 nd Baseman and a Power Hitting Right Fielder. Maybe some could be...
This makes perfect sense with what we know about Steve Cohen now and have always known about the Wilpons https://t.co/WLdUUJgUtM
Thursday edition of @MandMWFAN. NBA Trade Deadline. Knicks. Marcus Morris. Nets. Mets ownership. Yanks and Paxton. Hal is irked. Freakin Igor and the Rangers. #NBA insider Ryan McDonough of @RDCSports at 10:30a and @Chiefs SB winner and New Rochelle's own Jordan Lucas at 1p ET.
Steve Cohen's bid to buy the New York Mets can "still go through" https://t.co/8xTGlCW3c9
Sources at the @MLB owners meeting in Orlando say word is that billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has "walked" away from his deal to buy a majority interest of the @Mets unless the Wilpons agree to give him some say in running the team story developing
